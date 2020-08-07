First Wave of Testing In Bubble Reveals Two Cases of COVID-19

The NBA has revealed that its preliminary of league-wide testing within the Disney World bubble yielded two favorable coronavirus outcomes. An overall of 322 tests were administered and just those two cases of COVID-19 occurred.

The gamers that evaluated favorable have actually left the NBA’s Orlando school and will recuperate in their own house markets up until they clear public health and league procedures to return.

While this is the 3rd NBA memo exposing league-wide tests, it’s the first such memo carried out from within the bubble. Teams took a trip to Orlando in between July 7 and July 9.

An overall of 19 gamers have actually now evaluated favorable for COVID-19 throughout these league-wide tests and those people are all in your home up until they fulfill the conditions for return.

The news comes hours after Russell Westbrook’s discovery that he has actually been favorably identified. Westbrook had actually not signed up with the Houston Rockets in the bubble, nevertheless, and is not one of the two people referenced in the league’s official statement.

Players are complimentary to reveal their test results however the league does not make a point of exposing their identities.

