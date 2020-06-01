First vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ promo videos focus on those cameras

The vivo X50 trio is now official and the primary promo videos are out. The focus is especially on the vivo X50 Pro and its distinctive gimbal-like digicam stabilization, this function takes up many of the runtime of this primary clip.

Note that the gimballed digicam on the X50 Pro makes use of a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor.

This is related due to the subsequent telephone, the vivo X50 Pro+, which is the primary to make use of 50MP Samsung GN1, a sensor optimized for pixel dimension. Theres no gimbal right here, however each Pro fashions pack a periscope digicam in addition to a 50mm portrait cam (2x zoom). Also, notice the vegan leather-based again.

This subsequent clip goes again to the X50 Pro and stars Jovi, vivos digital assistant:

And yet one more X50 Pro clip:

Somewhat predictably, the vanilla vivo X50 obtained no love within the first wave of promo videos.

The firm additionally launched a clip teasing the brand new options of FuntouchOS 11, the upcoming model of vivos software program that can be based mostly on Android 11 (vivo remains to be within the means of rolling out FuntouchOS 10).