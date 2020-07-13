First US federal execution in 17 years is back on, for now

The Seventh Circuit’s ruling allows for Monday’s execution to go forward, for now, however the family can make an 11th hour interest the Supreme Court, based on their attorney.

“The federal government has put this family in the untenable position of choosing between their right to witness Danny Lee’s execution and their own health and safety,” attorney Baker Kurrus said in the statement.

In a different court filing on Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons announced among its staffers tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday at the Terre Haute, Indiana, prison where in actuality the execution is scheduled to happen, though it insisted their virus mitigation efforts were effective and the staffer was never in the execution chamber.