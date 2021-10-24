First U.S. Bitcoin-linked ETF jumps in trading debut

Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the trading debut of the company’s Bitcoin futures ETF.
ByHanna Shardi
