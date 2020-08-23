First trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson become the Dark Knight

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman film, The Batman, is among the most awaited DC motion pictures. Today, director Matt Reeves debuted a first take a look at Pattinson’s handlethe Dark Knight

Maybe unexpected to some, it’s an excellent sized teasertrailer Production on the movie closed down by the pandemic, however the video Reeves gave DC’s FanDome virtual convention is a respectable look at what fans of the caped crusader ought to anticipate. Like constantly in Gotham City, criminal activity is running widespread, and some wicked force is attempting to get toBatman The story occurs about 2 years into Bruce Wayne’s profession as Batman, a duration when he’s still simply a masked vigilante. Reeves worried that Batman isn’t Batman yet, and there are individuals “who are afraid of him, quite frankly.”

The trailer likewise presents a couple of essential characters, consisting of Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon and Zoe Kravitz’sCatwoman Andy Serkis’ Alfred can likewise be heard. Reeves worried that a number of these characters are still entering themselves; Selina Kyle is not Catwoman yet, for example. Both The Riddler and The Penguin are likewise early into their own criminal professions.

Arguably the most stunning part of the trailer isn’t Pattinson and Reeves’ handle Batman however onBruce Wayne This does not appear like the clean, …