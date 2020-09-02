First toilet paper, then yeast. Now laptops are hard to find

“When we found out we would be doing remote learning in full, it meant we had to get devices distributed out to students in need,” Lara Hussain, manager of academic technology for Denver Public Schools, told CNN Business. “Timing was critical … No one wants to start where students have no access to devices or the internet.”

But with districts across the country all placing big device orders around the same time — and with many universities and companies also reliant on remote work — the unprecedented demand for laptops has strained supply chains. As a result, schools and families are dealing with shipping delays, limited selections and higher-than-usual technology costs.

Many device makers say they’re working to scale production to meet the need, but there’s only so much they can do.

“The supply chain is not built to satisfy this kind of demand,” NPD analyst Stephen Baker said, adding: “I would be surprised if anything is fully caught up before the end of the [calendar] year.” ‘Not even a fraction of what we needed’ Denver Public Schools began the process of ordering devices in April for the fall, and by mid-July had completed orders for more than 12,500 Lenovo 300E touchscreen laptops, Hussain said. The district had previously used that device and believed it had the features and durability…

