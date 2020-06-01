First Thing: with America ablaze, Trump retreated to the bunker | US news

Good morning.

Fires burned shut to the White House in Washington DC on Sunday night time, as a sixth day of nationwide demonstrations over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd introduced recent unrest to the capital. Other main cities together with New York, Los Angeles, Miami and even Salt Lake City noticed clashes between police and protesters over the weekend, with the nightly curfews imposed by native leaders having solely a restricted affect on the offended crowds.



George Floyd protests: New York police automobiles filmed driving into crowd – video



In Minneapolis, the metropolis the place Floyd was killed and the demonstrations started, a semi-truck drove right into a crowd of 1000’s protesting on a bridge – remarkably, nobody was severely injured in what appeared to have been a deliberate assault.

And if you happen to’re on the lookout for violent rioters, argues Nathan Robinson, then look no additional than the police themselves:



In idea, the police are supposed to defend the group. When they’re whacking the group with sticks, and firing tear gasoline into it, they’re extra like an armed gang than keepers of the peace.

As a disaster rages, Trump tweets from behind closed doorways









The president and his household have been rushed to the White House bunker, the first time it had been used since 9/11. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP



Donald Trump spent Sunday firing off messages reminiscent of “STRENGTH!” and “LAW & ORDER!” however in any other case made little public touch upon the unfolding nationwide disaster. It has been reported that on Friday night time, as protesters neared the White House, the president and his household have been rushed to a particular safe bunker that’s not recognized to have been used since the days following the 9/11 assaults.

While US cities reel from protests and violence, the president’s critics say he has completely failed to meet the second – and should nicely have made it worse. As David Smith writes:



The nation waits in useless for a speech which may heal wounds, discover a widespread sense of goal and acknowledge the generational trauma of African Americans. That would require deep studying, cultural sensitivity and human empathy – none of that are recognized to be amongst private attributes of Trump.

Floyd’s brother says Trump brushed him off. Philonise Floyd informed MSNBC that the president “didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak” when he tried to press for justice over his brother’s dying throughout a cellphone dialog final week.

Beijing is goading Trump, with officers and state media seizing on the news from the US to accuse the president of hypocrisy over his criticism of China’s crackdown on protests in Hong Kong.

Could the mass demonstrations trigger a Covid-19 surge?













Marchers carrying masks at a protest in New York on Sunday. Photograph: William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock



Politicians and public well being officers have expressed concern that the mass protests might contribute to a recent spike in coronavirus infections throughout the US, with quite a few photographs rising of protesters in shut proximity, lots of them with out masks. “We’ve been working hard to not have mass gatherings,” mentioned Washington DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser. “As a nation, we have to be concerned about rebound.”

Brazil passes 500,000 instances, however Wuhan appears virus-free













A busy night time market in Wuhan, which has reported no asymptomatic Covid-19 instances following widespread testing. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock



Brazil continues to be in second place behind the US as the nation with the second-highest variety of coronavirus infections, after passing 500,000 confirmed instances. In Wuhan, the place the outbreak started, widespread testing of greater than 1,000,000 folks per day discovered no new infections in the metropolis on Sunday – not even asymptomatic instances – although mainland China had 16 new instances, its highest every day whole for 3 weeks.

A Belgian prince broke lockdown to attend a celebration in Spain, the place he caught Covid-19. Prince Joachim apologised for his behaviour, which brought about anger in Spain – the place the lockdown is ready to be prolonged for a remaining 15 days till 21 June.

In different news…













Nasa astronaut Bob Behnken is welcomed aboard the International Space Station after docking on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. Photograph: NASA/Reuters



The SpaceX Dragon crew capsule docked with the International Space Station on Sunday, carrying two Nasa astronauts: the first pairing in house that includes a crewed spacecraft made by a non-public agency.

Democrats are set to query the fired state division watchdog Steve Linick . The former inspector common, who was dismissed by Trump final month amid rumours he had been investigating misconduct by the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, will go earlier than House and Senate committees on Wednesday.

Did Jake Paul loot a mall? The 23-year-old YouTube star has denied collaborating in legal exercise after he was filmed standing inside a looted mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Great reads













Timothée Chalamet in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York. Photograph: Jessica Miglio/Signature Entertainment



How Timothée Chalamet grew to become his era’s film star

Timothée Chalamet has distanced himself from his involvement in Woody Allen’s new film, but it’s his identify that has made it a worldwide hit. The solely man beneath 30 with a finest actor Oscar nomination, Chalamet is Generation Z’s James Dean, says Steve Rose.

Are America’s seniors deserting Trump?

The president’s erratic dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic has misplaced him help amongst the group most susceptible to Covid-19: seniors. The over-65s historically lean Republican, however the influential voting bloc is perhaps swinging to Biden, as Lauren Gambino studies.

Being black whereas in nature

Christian Cooper’s confrontation with an offended white girl whereas he was birdwatching in Central Park went viral final week. It’s only one instance of nature-lovers of color going through harassment and threats, merely for having fun with the outdoor, writes Poppy Noor.

Opinion: The US wants to get up for Hong Kong

It is tough to think about a US president with much less credibility than Trump when it comes to criticising Beijing’s crackdown on the Hong Kong protests. But the US should get up for Hong Kong’s autonomy, not sacrifice it to make a bigger level, says Michael H Fuchs.



If the US upends Hong Kong’s particular standing, it might assist seal the destiny of the folks of Hong Kong as simply one other a part of the Chinese Communist occasion’s autocratic area.

Last Thing: Christo’s life in photos













Christo’s environmental artwork piece, Surrounded Islands, being put in in Miami in 1983. Photograph: Kathy Willens/AP



The Bulgarian artist Christo, finest recognized for large-scale artworks that concerned wrapping landmarks reminiscent of the Reichstag and Paris’s Pont Neuf bridge in cloth, has died aged 84. His works could have been designed as non permanent, however they have been onerous to neglect.

Sign up

Sign up for the US morning briefing



First Thing is delivered to 1000’s of inboxes each weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now.