First Thing: the FBI thinks China could hack US vaccine research | US news

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have warned that hackers linked to the Chinese authorities could goal US corporations and establishments conducting research into Covid-19, including gas to the tensions between Washington and Beijing. “China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to Covid-19,” the US cybersecurity company stated on Wednesday, with out citing any particular examples.

A Chinese international ministry spokesman dismissed the accusations as “rumours and slanders”, describing China as a staunch upholder of cyber safety and saying the nation was “leading the world in Covid-19 treatment and vaccine research”. While China has spoken of providing international management throughout the pandemic, writes Peter Frankopan, it’s doing little to steer worldwide collective motion:



Nor, for that matter, is the US, the EU or anybody else. And in our me-first world, the place states put their pursuits first, and discover collaboration both more and more troublesome or unpalatable, this indeterminacy could have very vital penalties for international affairs.

A bar patron in Appleton, Wisconsin, toasts the state supreme court docket’s choice to finish the lockdown on Wednesday. Photograph: William Glasheen/AP



The Wisconsin supreme court docket has struck down its stay-at-home order, overruling THE Democratic governor Tony Evers and reopening the state for enterprise. The 4-Three choice, written by the court docket’s conservative justices, was made regardless of a ballot suggesting virtually 70% of Wisconsin residents supported Evers’ method.

The ruling seems to observe Donald Trump’s lead. On Wednesday, the president stated repeated warnings from Dr Anthony Fauci, his administration’s prime infectious ailments skilled, about the risks of lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly have been “not acceptable”. Oliver Milman studies on how Trump has sidelined science and the CDC throughout the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the US…

…Oil firms are capitalising on the disaster , with new evaluation displaying that financially troubled fossil gas corporations have taken no less than $50m in taxpayer-backed coronavirus loans supposed for small companies.

…South Dakota’s governor may sue the Sioux after two Native American tribes vowed to go on working highway checkpoints to guard their communities from coronavirus.

…Another conspiracy concept is gaining traction after the unfold of a viral video referred to as ‘Plandemic’, during which disgraced scientist Dr Judy Mikovits blames Bill Gates, Fauci and others for the pandemic.

Mexican border factories are being compelled to maintain working













Factory employees in the border metropolis of Ciudad Juárez protest towards the lack of Covid-19 security measures of their office. Photograph: Hérika Martínez/AFP by way of Getty Images



Mexico’s border states are residence to greater than 6,000 maquiladoras – largely foreign-owned factories that manufacture merchandise for export. And regardless of official efforts to maintain them closed throughout the pandemic, they Are going through intense stress from firms – and the US authorities – to maintain working no matter the dangers. Mexico on Wednesday recorded its highest each day coronavirus dying toll thus far, including to fears of a surge throughout Latin America.

Elsewhere in the world…

Trump lumped Biden into his ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy concept













Trump, Obama and Biden at the former’s inauguration in January 2017. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters



As he tries to pivot away from the pandemic in the direction of smearing his presumptive election rival, Trump has expanded his so-called “Obamagate” conspiracy concept to implicate Joe Biden. Ric Grenell, the president’s performing director of nationwide intelligence, has handed Congress an inventory of prime Obama administration officers whom he alleges have been concerned in the “unmasking” of retired basic Michael Flynn, together with Biden himself. Unmasking is a routine follow used to determine an individual anonymously referred to in an intelligence doc. It takes place lots of of instances a yr, with out controversy.

Trump’s obsession with Obama is an effort to distract from his personal failures, writes Richard Wolffe:



Trump has many good causes to sail away to the land of smears. They’re referred to as the polls, and they’re – for the sociopath sitting in the White House – even worse studying than the pandemic dying tolls or the newest unemployment claims.

In different news…













An indication at a beer retailer in Mexico, which interprets as ‘I don’t have beer’. Photograph: Julio César Aguilar/AFP by way of Getty



Great reads













Dr Ernest Ceriani, photographed by Life journal for the 1948 photo-essay that made him a US hero. Photograph: W Eugene Smith/the Life Picture Collection by way of Getty Images



The Rocky Mountain GP who healed the US

After he was featured in a seminal Life journal photo-essay in 1948, the Colorado doctor Ernest Ceriani briefly turned a nationwide hero. That pictorial report of his tireless efforts to deal with a rural inhabitants of two,000 singlehandedly resonate greater than ever, writes Sean O’Hagan.

The rise of mutual support beneath coronavirus

The lockdown has been a battle for nearly everybody in society, nevertheless it has additionally impressed a outstanding quantity of generosity, kindness and solidarity. Rebecca Solnit studies on the spontaneous rise of mutual support.

I made Robert Pattinson’s ungodly pasta recipe

In a current interview, Robert Pattinson described his personal recipe for piccolini cuscino, a pasta dish with fast-food credentials that “you can hold in your hand”. Max Benwell writes about his try and make it, after which eat it: “I’ve never taken so much pleasure in scraping something into the bin.”

Opinion: Even face masks are a partisan challenge in the US

It didn’t take lengthy for the international pandemic to turn into one other battleground in the US tradition wars, says Arwa Mahdawi. Now even sporting a face masks is seen as a political assertion.



Wearing one indicators that you simply imagine in science; that you simply imagine in placing the higher good forward of your particular person consolation. To some folks, they’re an indication of solidarity; to others, they signify that you’re a liberal snowflake.

Last Thing: Ghana’s dancing pallbearers



Ghana’s dancing pallbearers encourage folks round the world to remain residence – video



The Nana Otafrija dancing pallbearers of Accra, Ghana, gained prominence in 2017 after their signature coffin-based strikes have been featured in a documentary. Now, with the world holding much more funerals than ordinary, they’ve turn into a world meme – and an instance of tips on how to mourn joyfully.

