First Thing: ‘petulant’ Trump wore mask on factory visit – but not in public | US news

Donald Trump defied the requests of his hosts by as soon as once more going and not using a face mask in public throughout his Thursday tour of a Ford factory in Michigan, which has been repurposed to provide ventilators and private protecting gear. The state’s legal professional basic described the president’s refusal to put on a mask because the behaviour of a “petulant child”. Trump stated he wore a mask earlier in the visit but “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure” of seeing him in a face masking. Pictures later emerged of him carrying the mask.



Trump says he wore mask at Michigan plant, but was avoiding cameras – video



The president used his journey to Michigan to as soon as once more press the problem of states ending their lockdowns. At a roundtable dialogue with African-American leaders, he urged the reopening of church buildings for in-person non secular companies, insisting: “We got to open our churches.” In California, 1,200 pastors have stated they intend to renew companies, in defiance of the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

Trump’s refusal to countenance public well being recommendation is a triumph for rightwing quackery, writes Richard Wolffe:



He represents the nadir of an extended custom of conspiracy-loving wingnuts who used to populate the fringes of the American conservative motion.

China has deserted its GDP progress goal for the primary time









President Xi Jinping arrives, with out face mask, on the opening of the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photograph: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images



For the previous three a long time, China has printed an annual goal for its financial progress. This 12 months, for the primary time, the nation’s premier, Li Keqiang, says Beijing will abandon its GDP goal in the face of “difficult” elements together with the financial challenges of the pandemic and growing worldwide hostility over China’s early dealing with of the outbreak.



‘Saddest day in Hong Kong’s historical past’: China pushes controversial safety legal guidelines – video



On Friday the Chinese parliament additionally introduced plans for sweeping safety legal guidelines in Hong Kong, following months of anti-government unrest. Pro-democracy activists say Beijing’s plan to bypass Hong Kong’s personal legislature and ram via the brand new laws would successfully finish the semi-autonomous territory’s cherished “one country, two systems” framework of presidency.

Social distancing sooner may need saved 54,000 American lives













San Francisco’s first non permanent sanctioned tent encampment for the homeless, with socially distant pitches. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



If the US had launched necessary social distancing only a week sooner than it did, as much as 36,000 Covid-19 deaths may have been prevented, say epidemiologists at Columbia University in New York. The researchers used infectious illness modelling to trace how social distancing slowed transmission of the virus, and stated if the coverage had been launched two weeks earlier, by 1 March, it may need saved 54,000 American lives.

In different US coronavirus developments …

The Muslim world is getting ready for its ‘saddest’ Eid













Women procuring in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, in preparation for Eid. Photograph: Achmad Ibrahim/AP



Millions of Muslims the world over are getting ready to rejoice the Eid competition, with out the social and non secular gatherings that might often mark the top of the holy month of Ramadan. Indonesia, house to the world’s largest Muslim inhabitants, has reported 973 new coronavirus circumstances, its highest each day quantity to this point. India, which has the biggest Muslim inhabitants outdoors Muslim-majority nations, additionally recorded its largest each day rise on Friday, with 6,000 new circumstances.

In different news…













Police block an entrance to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi after the taking pictures incident on Thursday. Photograph: Annie Rice/AP



A taking pictures at a Texas navy base was ‘terrorism-related’ , the FBI has stated. A gunman was stopped making an attempt to hurry via a gate on the base in Corpus Christi on Thursday morning. He opened hearth, wounding a navy sailor, earlier than being shot lifeless by safety personnel.

Trump is pulling the US out of one other arms management deal. The Open Skies Treaty is designed to scale back the danger of battle by permitting Russia and western nations to conduct remark flights over one another’s territory, but the US president accused Russia of failing to stick to its phrases.

The man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s demise has been charged together with his homicide. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr, 50, claims he was not concerned, but attorneys for Arbery’s household say he helped entice Arbery as he fled from Gregory and Travis McMichael, the opposite males arrested over the killing.

Microplastic air pollution in the oceans has been vastly underestimated, in response to a research, which means that in some waters there could also be extra microplastic particles than zooplankton, the tiny organisms that underpin the marine meals chain.

Great reads













Brent Underwood in Cerro Gordo, the California ghost city he owns. Photograph: Sent by him



How I obtained stranded in a California ghost city

In 2018, Brent Underwood purchased an deserted 19th-century mining city 200 miles from Los Angeles, hoping to show it into an offbeat vacationer vacation spot. But with renovations nonetheless below manner, he’s now caught there alone through the lockdown: “I’ve eaten a lot of out-of-date beans.”

Music stars mirror on pop’s post-coronavirus future

With the reside efficiency enterprise in tatters and livestreaming on the rise, pop music could have been modified endlessly by the coronavirus lockdown. Alexis Petridis talks to a number of stars about their hopes and fears for the way forward for the music trade.

Opinion: This is humanity’s probability to discover a new ‘normal’

A bunch of UN environmental specialists says the required international reset led to by the pandemic is a chance to create a brand new social contract that places humanity again in concord with the pure world.



In the brand new regular, local weather dangers and alternatives must be integrated into the monetary system in addition to all facets of public policymaking and infrastructure.

Last Thing: Pac-Man’s 40th birthday













Pac-Man made his debut on this present day in 1980. Photograph: Namco



The sport that ate the world made its debut on this present day in 1980. Exactly 40 years later, Keith Stuart celebrates Pac-Man’s anniversary with 40 info about its (his?) legacy. Great materials in your subsequent Zoom quiz.

