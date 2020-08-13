First Thing: Kamala Harris is making the case against Trump | US news

Good early morning. Donald Trump’s “failures in leadership” have actually left America “in tatters”, stated Joe Biden’s brand-new running mate, Kamala Harris, throughout their first joint appearance on the Democratic presidential ticket in Delaware on Wednesday night. Together, Biden and Harris stated they would direct the US through the 3 significant nationwide crises its faces in 2020: the Covid-19 pandemic, the having a hard time economy and a considering systemic bigotry.



‘America is weeping out for management’: Kamala Harris makes launching as Biden’s running mate– video.



Trump, for his part, summoned a familiar insult for Harris at a White House press instruction, explaining her as “nasty” for the method she grilled Brett Kavanaugh throughout his supreme court election hearing. Poppy Noor diminishes a few of the California senator’s best cross-examinations of powerful men— consisting of Biden.

Bob Woodward acquired Trump and Kim’s individual letters