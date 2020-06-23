First Thing: Covid-19 cases are surging in more than half of US states | US news

Good morning.

While the each day focus has shifted to different points, coronavirus continues its regular march throughout the US and the world. Global confirmed cases of have handed 9 million, with 2.Three million in the US alone. Infections are rising in 29 US states, with a number of breaking their very own each day data. On Monday, Donald Trump reiterated his declare that elevated testing is guilty, tweeting:



It makes us appear to be we have now more cases, particularly proportionally, than different international locations.

In Texas, the governor, Gregg Abbott, insists the state will stay “wide open for business” regardless of a median 3,200 folks a day being admitted to hospital with the illness. In California, officers are imploring folks to put on face masks after a file 3,700 hospitalisations on Sunday – larger than the state’s April peak. New York City, against this, has moved to the second section of its reopening after struggling the nation’s deadliest outbreak thus far.

Trump hopes to relaunch his marketing campaign – once more – in Arizona









Trump returns to the White House early on Sunday morning, after his underwhelming rally in Tulsa. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP



Donald Trump was reportedly incandescent about his failure to attract a capability crowd to his comeback rally in Oklahoma on the weekend. On Tuesday, the president heads to Arizona – one other state experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections – to attempt to get his marketing campaign on observe with a go to to his beloved border wall.

Meanwhile, Trump and his controversial legal professional common, William Barr, seem like laying the groundwork for claims of election fraud with their persevering with false claims about mail-in voting. The division of justice is supposed to be the nation’s high voting rights enforcer, writes Sam Levine. But skilled observers say that, beneath Barr, it’s as a substitute working to advance Trump’s political pursuits.

Trump prolonged a ban on international employee visas to the top of 2020, in an government order issued on Monday. The White House advised the ban would protect US jobs amid the coronavirus disaster, however know-how companies – who make frequent use of H-1B visas – criticised the transfer as “short-sighted”.

The president insists his China commerce deal is ‘fully intact’, opposite to the claims of high White House commerce adviser Peter Navarro, who informed Fox News the deal was “over” consequently of Beijing’s dealing with of the pandemic.

Police spend hundreds of thousands to cease overhaul in the largest US cities













Police officers face Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Los Angeles this month. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock



Despite the general public outrage generated by high-profile killings of unarmed black males, police unions have succeeded in blocking most up-to-date efforts to reform US regulation enforcement. A brand new Guardian evaluation of federal marketing campaign finance data could assist to elucidate why: unions and law enforcement officials in the US’s three largest cities – New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – spend tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} yearly to affect regulation enforcement coverage.

For the Today in Focus podcast, Ankita Rao explains how Newark’s new mayor is main a drive for change in a metropolis with a protracted and undistinguished historical past of police brutality.

US water infrastructure ‘resembles a developing country’













Water payments in the US have risen by 80% in a decade. Illustration: Erre Gálvez/The Guardian



In 2010, the UN declared clear water to be a human proper. Yet a decade later, hundreds of thousands of Americans lack primary indoor plumbing, more than 100 million are uncovered to poisonous chemical compounds in their consuming water, and water payments have risen by a median of 80% throughout 12 US cities, in a cascading disaster of water affordability.

The Guardian is tackling the topic of the US water disaster with a landmark collection, in partnership with Consumer Reports and others – and we’re asking for our readers’ help to test the water quality in your space. As Bernie Sanders and the Michigan congresswoman Brenda Lawrence argue, it’s time clear water ceased to be a supply of authorities revenue, and have become a primary proper:



Unbelievably, relating to water infrastructure, America’s challenges resemble these of a growing nation. The American Society of Civil Engineers provides our consuming water infrastructure a ‘D’ grade and our wastewater infrastructure a ‘D+’.

Setting off unlawful fireworks in Harlem, NYC. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty



US cities are experiencing a increase in unlawful fireworks , with pyrotechnic-related complaints 236 occasions larger than standard for the primary three weeks of June in New York City alone. Authorities attributed the rise to the boredom of lockdown, and to celebrations over the progress made by latest protests.

An American soldier plotted with British occultist neo-Nazis from a bunch often known as the Order of the Nine Angles (O9A) to assault and kill members of his personal US Army unit, in accordance with an indictment unsealed this week by New York prosecutors.

Another botched restoration of a Spanish baroque art work, this time by a furnishings maker who tried to the touch up a duplicate of The Immaculate Conception by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, has led to calls from specialists for a tightening of the nation’s legal guidelines on artwork conservation.

The digital journalism organisation Bellingcat shortly joined the dots to unravel the Salisbury poisoning thriller. Illustration: Guardian Design



How the Salisbury poisoning left Russia’s spies uncovered

During the chilly battle, the Russian GRU spy company was feared and admired. But the botched 2018 operation to homicide one of its former officers in England – and the benefit with which the would-be assassins have been recognized by digital journalists – confirmed simply how far the standard of Russian espionage has fallen. Luke Harding reviews.

The seek for the Golden State Killer

Just as documentarian Liz Garbus started work on her HBO adaptation of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – the author Michelle McNamara’s account of her efforts to establish the serial rapist and assassin often known as the Golden State Killer – a suspect was arrested ultimately, Garbus tells Charles Bramesco.

Are 100 Gecs the world’s strangest band?

100 Gecs’s gonzo sound initially led listeners to consider they have been being ironic. But the digital duo are lethal severe, they inform Hannah Ewens. “We’re not doing this to be ironic. The opposite resonates as really true.”

Opinion: a border conflict reveals the bounds of Modi’s rhetoric

Tensions are excessive on the border between India and China, the place 20 Indian troopers died in a hand-to-hand skirmish with Chinese troops final week. China’s overwhelming army would possibly exposes the hollowness of the Indian chief’s powerful discuss, says Mukul Kesavan.



Despite India’s financial progress because it liberalised its economic system in the early 90s, the hole between it and China in phrases of per capita earnings, infrastructure, each army and civil, and science and know-how has a grown at a fee that embarrasses India’s political elite and demoralises an in any other case bullishly nationalist center class.

Last Thing: Barcelona opera’s inexperienced restoration



Barcelona opera reopens with efficiency for practically 3,000 potted crops – video



The El Liceu opera home in Barcelona reopened on Monday with a efficiency for an viewers of nearly 3,000 – 3,000 potted crops, that’s. The Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia, who conceived the live performance, stated the nation’s coronavirus lockdown had impressed him to “relate in a much more intimate way with people and nature”.

