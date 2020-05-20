First session of the seventh convocation of the Artsakh Parliament scheduled for May 21 – Panorama

The first sitting of the newly-elected Artsakh parliament of the seventh convocation will begin on Mat 21 at 10.00.
As the parliament press service reported, the agenda of the first session is regulated by legislation and contains points corresponding to the institution of the counting committee, the election of the National Assembly President, the election of the National Assembly Vice-President, the institution of the Standing Committees and the election of the Chairs of the Standing Committees.
