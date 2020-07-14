First Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 render appears online

Samsung is expected to unveil a duo of tablets at its Unpacked event next month – the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+, and an official-looking version of the non-Plus option was leaked by Evan Blass.

The slate appears to have redesigned body, compared with its predecessor Galaxy Tab S6, as well as the attachable keyboard and the back cover.

All the sides of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be flat, and one cannot miss the similarities with Apple’s competitor – the iPad Pro 11 (2020). The selfie camera made its way on the long side and will be on top when the tablet is held in landscape, instead of being on the short and bringing weird angles during a video call.

The image also reveals a redesigned S Pen, but its functionalities are yet unknown. So far, we expect the tablet to bring Snapdragon 865 chipset with a 5G modem, coupled with 6 GB RAM. The screen is likely to be an 11” AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, but official confirmation on any of these specs is yet to arrive.