First-round tee times for the 2020 Tour Championship at East Lake

The Tour Championship begins Friday at East Lake Golf Club. It’s the PGA Tour’s season finale. Round 1 tee times are determined by FedExCup position, with repairings taking place after each round.

There is also staggered scoring for players, based on the FEC rank.

(All times ET; everyone off the first tee)

Noon – Cameron Champ (E), Billy Horschel (E)

12:10 p.m. – Viktor Hovland (E), Mackenzie Hughes (E)

12:20 p.m. – Marc Leishman (-1), Cameron Smith (E)

12:30 p.m. – Ryan Palmer (-1), Kevin Na (-1)

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner (-1), Abraham Ancer (-1)

12:50 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton (-2), Tony Finau (-2)

1 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler (-2), Joaquin Niemann (-2)

1:10 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz (-3), Lanto Griffin (-2)

1:20 p.m. – Patrick Reed (-3), Xander Schauffele (-3)

1:30 p.m. – Brendon Todd (-3), Rory McIlroy (-3)

1:40 p.m. – Sungjae Im (-4), Hideki Matsuyama (-4)

1:50 p.m. – Harris English (-4), Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

2 p.m. – Collin Morikawa (-5), Daniel Berger (-4)

2:10 p.m. – Justin Thomas (-7), Webb Simpson (-6)

2:20 p.m. – Dustin Johnson (-10), Jon Rahm (-8)