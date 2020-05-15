First Rohingya Refugee in Bangladesh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bangladeshi authorities mentioned Thursday {that a} Rohingya man had examined constructive for COVID-19, the primary case detected amongst near 1 million refugees who stay at camps and settlements in southeastern Cox’s Bazar district.

The man lives on the Kutupalong camp, the world’s largest refugee camp, mentioned Mahbub Alam Talukder, the commissioner for Refugee Relief and Repatriation. A second man who lives in the host group and is a Bangladesh citizen had examined constructive for the virus as properly, he mentioned.

“The International Organization for Migration has been taking care of one patient while the other patient is being treated at the Doctors Without Borders hospital,” Talukder advised BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.

Talukder mentioned 500 beds had been out there and a hospital with 1,900 beds to deal with Rohingya who contract COVID-19 was below building in preparation for a potential outbreak.

“In addition, hospitals run by U.N. agencies have been set up to treat Rohingya coronavirus patients,” he mentioned.

The district’s chief medical officer mentioned the 2 new infections pushed to 129 the full variety of COVID-19 instances in Cox’s Bazar, a district that border Myanmar’s Rakhine state, house of the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority.

“We have taken adequate measures to isolate the infected Rohingya,” Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman advised BenarNews.

Nikaruzzaman Chowdhury, chief administrator for Ukhia sub-district, mentioned officers had been conducting contact tracing to find out who the 2 males had been close to, and would work with camp administration to lock down camps if vital, if clusters of infections had been found.

For weeks, worldwide NGOs had warned that refugees sheltering at camps had been at explicit threat from an outbreak of the extremely contagious virus due to their densely crowded dwelling circumstances. NGOs amplified these considerations as they reacted to Thursday’s information out of Cox’s Bazar.

“Now that the virus has entered the world’s largest refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar we are looking at the very real prospect that thousands of people may die from COVID-19,” Dr. Shamin Jahan, the Bangladesh well being director for Save the Children, a U.Okay.-based NGO, mentioned in a information launch.

“A refugee camp is no place for a child to grow up. COVID-19 has exposed how vulnerable Rohingya refugees are – the international community must therefore urgently find a long-term solution to their plight,” he mentioned.

The inhabitants of the camps exploded when greater than 740,000 Rohingya fled to southeastern Bangladesh as they escaped from Rakhine after the navy launched a brutal crackdown in August 2017, in the wake of assaults by Rohingya rebels on authorities safety posts.

The U.S.-based Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) known as on the Bangladesh authorities to behave instantly to enhance circumstances in the camps.

“This is a potentially devastating health crisis in the making,” mentioned Ranit Mishori, senior medical adviser at PHR and professor of household medication at Georgetown University. “The crowding, cramped living quarters, and poor access to health care, sanitation and information pose enormous health and human rights risks to the Rohingya communities living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.”

A member of a bunch working with Rohingya mentioned COVID-19 may have come from outsiders.

“The people who have been serving the Rohingya come out of the camps at the end of the day. So, the service providers could carry coronavirus among the local people,” Noor Mohammad Sikder advised BenarNews.

According to a Rohingya camp chief, solely a minority among the many refugee group is anxious a couple of potential COVID-19 outbreak.

“A group of refugees is worried about it, but a bigger section of the illiterate Rohingya do not believe that coronavirus cases have been detected at the camps,” Md. Nur advised BenarNews.

Meanwhile throughout a press briefing in Washington, Sam Brownback, the U.S. State Department’s ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom was requested in regards to the information of the primary coronavirus case in the Rohingya camps and whether or not he was calling for Bangladesh to raise web and telephone restrictions which have been in place in Kutupalong and different camps.

“I was afraid of that. I had not heard that the COVID had arrived there, but [it] almost seemed a matter of time,” Brownback mentioned, telling reporters that he had visited Kutupalong, which he described as “incredibly crowded.”

He additionally expressed appreciation for the Bangladesh authorities’s efforts in internet hosting the refugee inhabitants regardless of being restricted in sources.

“This is a very difficult thing for them to handle and they aren’t heavy on resources, so this is something I deeply appreciate that they are doing, but they’ve got to let them have the internet access and I hope they’ll give access to all the health care that’s going to be needed as – with COVID hitting there,” Brownback mentioned, in accordance with a transcript from the State Department.

Dhaka COVID-19 hospital to open

In the Bangladeshi capital, Health Minister Zahid Maleque mentioned {that a} specialised 2,000-bed hospital to deal with COVID-19 sufferers in Dhaka was to open on Sunday, adopted by two extra hospitals in the close to future.

“If we can open the three hospitals, the number of beds for coronavirus treatment will reach nearly 7,000 in the Dhaka division, where 85 percent of coronavirus cases have been detected,” Maleque advised BenarNews.

In different developments, the Bangladesh government-imposed coronavirus shutdown, which was set to run out on Saturday has been prolonged till May 30, the Ministry of Public Administration mentioned.

On May 10, officers partially lifted the order established on March 26, permitting some companies and mosques to reopen. Since then, the variety of COVID-19 instances has elevated by greater than 3,000.

On Thursday, Nasima Sultana, a further director common on the well being directorate, mentioned 1,041 new instances had been recorded throughout the earlier 24 hours, elevating the nationwide complete to 18,863. She mentioned 14 extra individuals had died of COVID-19, bringing the loss of life toll to 283.

Globally, greater than 4.Four million individuals have been contaminated by COVID-19 and greater than 300,000 have died as of Thursday, in accordance with information compiled by illness consultants at U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.