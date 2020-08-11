First podium because of “big brother” Rossi

Morbidelli led for the first 12 laps of Sunday’s Brno race on his Petronas Yamaha, prior to eventually taking his first podium in 2nd after ultimate race winner Brad Binder passed him on the 13 th trip.

Morbidelli made his MotoGP launching in 2018 as the ruling Moto2 world champ, ending up being the first rider from the VR46 Academy to make the action to the premier class.

The Italian’s path to MotoGP was non-traditional, having actually stepped to Moto2 from the European Superstock 600 series.

Commenting on the function Rossi played in his Brno podium, Morbidelli stated: “I am here primarily because of him, because he thought in me when I was a no one.

“So, I understand it’s a bit of an odd scenario because we race one versus the other, however lastly when the race is over we are … he is a terrific buddy of mine. He’s like a huge uncle to me, much more, he resembles a huge bro.

“So after the race I simply wished to hug him, I wished to hug all the academy riders, [Andrea] Migno, [Celestino] Vietti and [Marco] Bezzecchi, they existed. It was a terrific minute.”

Rossi– who was 5th in the Brno race– revealed his pride in Morbidelli’s podium, and states he “deserves it” having actually been so strong from the winter season tests to now.

“We are extremely happy of Franco, he did a terrific race after a terrific …