First Palestinian child detainee in Israel prison infected with coronavirus – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian child detainee in an Israeli prison has actually checked favorable for coronavirus, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P).

The 15- year-old from Al-Jalazoun Refugee Camp in the West Bank city of Ramallah was apprehended less than 2 weeks earlier and required to Shikma Prison in Ashkelon, southern Israel, for interrogation, according to Iyad Misk, a lawyer with the rights group.

At least 30 Israeli prison guards and 7 Palestinian detainees have actually checked favorable for Covid-19 up until now.

This follows Israel’s Supreme Court ruled early last month that Palestinian detainees have no right to social distancing defense versus coronavirus.

Israel’s leading court declined a petition made by the Adalah– The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights contacting prison authorities to carry out COVID-19 protective standards for prisoners at Gilboa prison, a center in northern Israel real estate about 450 Palestinians categorized by Israel as “security prisoners”.

READ: Palestinian young boy discovered with bullet in brain after Eid events

Israel has actually regularly stopped working to offer detainees with standard preventive services considering that the start of the pandemic, and even withdrew some food and health items from prison commissaries.

“There is no chance Israeli forces can validate the …