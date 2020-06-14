TRUMP TELLS WEST POINT GRADUATES AMERICA’S INSTITUTIONS ENDURE AGAINST ‘PASSIONS AND PREJUDICES OF THE MOMENT’

“The confidence and support of my community back home in Georgia has been deeply meaningful to me, and I am humbled that in reaching this goal, I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge,” Narang said in a news release from the Sikh Coalition, a nonprofit located in New York that works to protect the constitutional to practice faith without fear.

Narang studied for a year at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, which President Thomas Jefferson established since the United States Military Academy in 1802.

Narang was one of the 1,107 graduating cadets President Trump addressed at the ceremony and thanked for “answering your nation’s call.”

“This premier military academy produces only the best of the best — the strongest of the strong — and the bravest of the brave,” he said. “West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline and skill.”

While other Sikhs have graduated from the academy, the coalition says Narang could be the first observant Sikh woman to so do.

Congress passed a law in 1987 that prohibited Sikhs along with other religious communities from maintaining their articles of faith while in the military. A Sikh’s visible articles of faith, including turbans and unshorn facial hair, were banned.

In 2017, the Army updated the rules regulating religious protections after a marketing campaign by the Sikh Coalition to finish the Oughout.S. military’s ban upon certain spiritual practices.

The coalition called Narang’s achievement “another watershed moment” in finishing employment elegance in all facets of American lifestyle.

With her four-year degree full, Narang will certainly finish the girl Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Sill within Lawton, Okla., officials stated. Following that will, she will after that head to the girl first article within Okinawa, Japan, in January.

The Associated Press led to this record.