First Nokia 2.4 images show off a new fingerprint reader on the back

The Nokia 2.4 (aka Wolverine) might be revealed at IFA later on today, in addition to the 3.4 and a number of mid-rangers. The 2-series design will have a style really comparable to that of its predecessor, the Nokia 2.3 as you can see in the render listed below shared by @evleaks.

The back does show one new function–the fingerprint reader The 2.3 phone had just fundamental face unlock. The design number, TA-1270, has actually appeared in FCC docs, which exposed that a battery upgrade remains in order too– from 4,000 mAh to 4,800 mAh. The phone will still include a 10W battery charger, however.

Nokia 2.4

The double video camera looks the same and certainly according to reports, it will have the exact same 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensing units. The 5MP camera in the teardrop notch on the front need to stay the same too.

Based on those exact same reports, the Nokia 2.4 will have a bigger display screen than its predecessor, going from 6.2″ as much as 6.5″. And we have actually seen Geekbench result, which show a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The phone will supposedly be readily available in a 3/32 GB setup too.

Besides the 2.4, HMD is anticipated to reveal the Nokia 3.4 along with the Nokia 6.3 and 7.3. However, the business is yet to formally validate its participation at IFA or set a date for its occasion so this might occur at a different occasion.