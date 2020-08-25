First Night Of RNC Smashes DNC In Views

The RNC has already smashed the DNC in ratings, with almost six times as many people watching the opening night on Monday.

A Six-Fold Increase In Viewers

According to The Hill, who analyzed the ratings from the first nights of the RNC and DNC on their respective C-Span livestreams, the first night of the former drew 440,000 viewers, compared to the latter’s measly 67,000 viewers. This is an around six-fold increase from the latter.

These figures come ahead of the traditional media ratings, which will be released by Nielsen sometime Tuesday afternoon. According to them, the first night of the DNC managed to pull in 18.7 million people in total – a figure that will surely face much comparison when the RNC ratings are released.

Joe Biden’s speech last Friday managed to pull in 21.7 million viewers, and was the high point for the DNC in total. However, this was a 21% drop down from Hillary Clinton’s acceptance speech in 2016, and 38% lower than President Trump’s 2016 acceptance speech.

The DNC Was An Unprofessional Snoozefest!

It's really no surprise we already see this difference between the two.