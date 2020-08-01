First ‘murder hornet’ trapped in Washington state

Scientists have actually been attempting to trap the intrusive bugs and avoid a problem because they were first spotted in the state in 2015. More than 2 inches long, the hornets get their label from their tendency to attack and eliminate honeybees and possibly, individuals.

Officials revealed Friday that they had actually determined the Asian huge hornet previously today from a trap gathered near Birch Bay on July 14.

“This is encouraging because it means we know that the traps work,” Sven Spichiger, handling entomologist for Washington’s Department of Agriculture (WSDA) stated in the statement. “But it also means we have work to do.”