First mention of Google “Pixel 5a” appears in AOSP

Google has actually lastly validated that a Google Pixel 4a would be getting here on August 3 and even teased the gadget onThursday On Friday, 9to5Google‘s own Dylan Roussel found a mention of Google’s Pixel 5a. This was spotted in a code modification on Google’s Android Open Source Project or AOSP.

We are still waiting on the Google Pixel 5, which might not be launched till later on this year, and now we understand that the 5a is now in advancement. The code modification discusses gadgets considering that the Pixel 2, together with the variation of Android they (launched/will launch) with.

The Pixel 4/4a are noted with “Q” for Android10 However, a 5G-varaiant of the 4a will release along with the 5 later on this year, both with the brand-new Android R. But when will the Pixel 5a come out? We do not understand, however our guess is that Google may release it midway through the Pixel 5’s launch cycle like it finished with the Pixel 3a.

Alleged dripped renders of Pixel 5 (left) and Pixel 5 XL (best)

We hardly understand what the Pixel 5 will really appear like, and its still prematurely to understand what kind of hardware or includes the Pixel 5a will have. Let’s await the Pixel 5 to show up first, then we’ll talk.

