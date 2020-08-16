First major Mediterranean cruise liner sets sail since pandemic

The first major cruise ship to resume trips of the Mediterranean since the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe set sail from the Italian city of Genoa on Sunday, as the market attempts to gain back ground after a bruising hiatus.

The departure of the MSC Grandiosa from the northwestern port city soon after 17:30 GMT represents a high-stakes test for the worldwide cruise sector.

The crisis required operators to ground their ships and likewise resulted in allegations that they bungled the handling of the epidemic in its early phases.

Cruise lines are hoping that tighter procedures will permit them to manage the still-lingering risk of coronavirus aboard its ships while still providing tourists a cruise experience that does not dissatisfy.

Earlier in the day, showing up guests preparing to sign in prior to taking a needed coronavirus blood test inside the terminal informed AFP they were not worried about the infection. Some stated they thought cruises were now much safer than other getaway choices.

“I couldn’t miss the first cruise after COVID,” cruise blog writer Rosalba Scarrone, 64, informed AFP.

“I’ve taken 87 cruises, can you imagine how much I’ve suffered not setting off from February until now?”

The Grandiosa becomes part of the fleet of independently owned MSC Cruises, established in Naples today based inGeneva The ship will take a trip to the ports of Civitavecchia near Rome, Naples, Palermo and Valletta, Malta throughout the seven-day cruise.

Competitor Costa Cruises, owned by Carnival, has actually chosen to postpone …