First look at Jordan Love in a Green Bay Packers uniform

Packers novice Jordan Love rocked his complete Green Bay uniform for the very first time today

When the Green Bay Packers utilized their first-round tease Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, the fan base was in total shock. Everyone figured Brian Gutekunst would take a receiver to assist AaronRodgers Instead, he chose a signal caller.

While some folks in Wisconsin might be distressed with the choice, Green Bay is plainly aiming to the future. Well, cheeseheads all over were provided the opportunity to see Love in a complete Packers uniform for the very first time today, and the child is looking quite tidy in his brand-new digs.

Even Aaron Rodgers understands he’ll one day need to give way for Jordan Love to take control of as the group’s starter

The look on Love’s face informs you he’s all set to be an outright playmaker for thePackers He’ll need to wait, as this is still Rodgers’ group and he stays among the very best quarterbacks in the league. At the exact same time, even Rodgers understands he’s not getting any more youthful and ultimately he’ll need to give way for …