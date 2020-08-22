First look at Joe Burrow in Bengals game uniform (Photos)

Yes, you understood Joe Burrow was a Bengal, and now you can see it, too

Burrow will not change the Bengals into a winner come Week 1, however thinking about how he’s carried out in practice so far, the normal NFL finding out curve will not be as sharp for the LSU item as it normally can be for novice quarterbacks. He’s among the more NFL-ready quarterback potential customers in current history, signing up with the similarity Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts.

Not just is Burrow revealing out in Training Camp to pump up Bengals faithful, however the Ohio native has actually made his stripes also, rather actually. Cincinnati shared the first pictures of Burrow in his house uniform, and this previous Tiger is prepared to end up being a Bengal.

What are affordable expectations for Burrow in his first year with the Bengals?

Bengals fans have sky-high expectations for Burrow, and appropriately so provided his capacity. Yet, up until he can totally reach the speed of NFL defenses, and the Bengals can support their young QB with the quality weapons he is worthy of, this group is not likely to make the dive for basement occupant to Super Bowl frontrunner.

The excellent news is Burrow must currently have a variety of prospective targets, consisting of AJ Green and Tyler Boyd, both Pro Bowl- quality pass receivers. At running back, Joe Mixon completed his 2019 season strong …