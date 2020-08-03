First look at CeeDee Lamb in iconic No. 88 Cowboys jersey (Video)

5 programs to see on Netflix after The Umbrella Academy by Kimberley Spinney

CeeDee Lamb, OklahomaSooners (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb looks actually excellent in his brand-newNo 88 jersey with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys teased their fans with the first look at first-round choice CeeDee Lamb sporting his brand-new uniform, using the iconicNo 88 jersey.

The Cowboys tweeted a heart eye emoji with the video and Lamb later on retweeted it with an emoji of an arm flexing. Both sides are thrilled about this and the fans are absolutely hyped up also and why would not they be? Lamb will be a game-changer in Dallas.

There’s a great deal of buzz surrounding the Oklahoma item given that the minute he slipped to theCowboys It’s fitting that he gets to use the very same number as past Cowboys greats, consisting of Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant.

Lamb was an evasive receiver throughout his 3 years at Oklahoma, publishing 2 1,00 0-plus backyard getting seasons and scoring double-digit goals in 2 various seasons. He handled to do this regardless of having a various beginning quarterback every season, showing simply how dominant he really is.

CeeDee Lamb was a leading-10 possibility in the 2020 NFL Draft however dropped to the middle of the preliminary

It was stunning that Lamb was up to the 17 th choice …