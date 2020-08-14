First Litecoin-Native Visa Debit Card Is Being Launched

The first Litecoin (LTC) native Visa debit card is being launched by BlockCard

Charlie Lee informed Cointelegraph this is their 2nd effort at the endeavour as the previous one stopped working: “We previously worked with LitePay on a debit card but that failed when LitePay went out of business.”

Lee likewise drew a difference in between this Litecoin- native debit card and other crypto cards that support the currency:

“There are other crypto debit cards available today that support Litecoin, but they only support funding with LTC. This card is natively LTC, so funds are kept in LTC until you swipe the card.”

Though Litecoiners can currently register for the card, the service itself will not be provided for another couple of weeks. On a lighter note, Lee noted his viewpoint that there is no such thing as a “Litecoin maximalist”:

“I don’t think that even exists. Most Litecoiners support and hold BTC also.”

Users will have the ability to make deposits in twelve of the most popular crypto currencies, consisting of all significant stablecoins. According to Lee, roughly 300 users have actually registered up until now. Meanwhile Litecoin has actually continually remained amongst leading 10 coins by market capitalization and has among the most significant followings on social networks.