First Las Vegas Pool Party Since Reopening, Face Masks and Bikinis All Around

The Flamingo’s making a splash by changing into Las Vegas’ first resort and on line casino to throw a pool get together because the metropolis reopened — however issues look eerily completely different.

Like a number of different casinos on the Strip, the Flamingo opened its doorways Thursday after a 78-day closure for the coronavirus pandemic. The pool was open too — however take a look at the pics … it is from the packed scene you’d count on this time of yr. Word’s nonetheless getting out, clearly, that Sin City’s open for biz.

Lifeguards and resort personnel had been carrying masks and gloves — and incessantly sanitized surfaces. Obsessively protecting issues clear might be a consolation for these itching to get again to regular.

Interestingly, the employees wore face coverings, however only a few company. Nor had been they socially distancing as they lined as much as get spots across the pool.

Temperature checks at check-in would be the norm at most accommodations on the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/WuAuiWZynN — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 4, 2020

@ArashMarkazi

The Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Harrah’s and Caesars Palace are a number of the different casinos that additionally opened its doorways … albeit with restrictive measures.

For instance, gamblers are saved at a distance to assist fight the virus, plexiglass was put in between gamblers and sellers and temperatures are taken earlier than company enter casinos.