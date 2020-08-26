First lady’s Rose Garden speech attendees not required to get coronavirus tests

There were evaluating concerns on the kind to RSVP, however no coronavirus tests or temperature level checks were done at the White House, the individual stated. The Trump project stated previously in the day that about 70 individuals would be going to the speech, which was the first one with an in-person audience at the Republican convention.

Early Wednesday early morning, the first lady’s chief of personnel Stephanie Grisham informed CNN that the audience members “in the rows near the President and vice president” were evaluated for coronavirus prior to thespeech

Grisham stated the majority of the visitors were not evaluated, particularly those “in the last five or six rows,” however she declares anybody who entered into close contact with Trump or Pence– consisting of senior assistants, staffers and Melana Trump’s moms and dads– were evaluated.

The large bulk of those going to did not wear masks, and the chairs attended to attendees did not appear to be positioned 6 feet apart. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping at least 6 feet apart from others if possible in order to avoid the spread of the infection, and the company likewise promotes for face coverings, particularly if it is challenging to keep 6 feet apart from another individual.