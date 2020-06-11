‘First lady of Lloyd’s’ locked in £19m high court battle with former business partner over Hilton Hotel

The ‘First lady of Lloyd’s’ is locked in a £19m high court battle with her former business partner over her Hilton Hotel.

Lady Rona Delves Broughton, 80, whose late husband was the Sir Evelyn Delves Broughton, bought a former police accommodation building in Greenwich dating back to to the 1940s for £5.5m in 2009, with the goal of attempting to sell it on for a fast profit.

When it failed to sell in the wake of the 2008 market downturn, the former leading underwriter at Lloyd’s of London instead transformed it in to a four-star hotel, Doubletree by Hilton London Greenwich, that is now worth some £19m.

Lady Delves Broughton is being sued by her long-term friend and fellow Lloyd’s underwriter Michael Blyth-Whitelock, 72, who claims he could be owed a 50 % stake in the development.

Mr Whitelock claims he provided half the deposit, a complete of £137,500, once the police accommodation building was bought on the condition he would receive 50 % of the earnings when it had been sold.

He alleges that Lady Delves Broughton did not consult him before transforming it into a hotel and that she has “failed to act in good faith, by dealing with the property for her own sole benefit”.

However, she claims that Mr Whitelock knew there was a risk the building wouldn’t sell and that he abandoned the project in 2010, before time for press for a sale in 2017 – through which time she had built it in to a successful hotel.

Jonathan Davey QC, for Lady Delves Broughton, said the “punt” was “not guaranteed to make either a profit”, and that Mr Whitelock is “misdescribing the nature of the arrangement entered into”.  

Mr Whitelock’s claim and Lady Delves Broughton’s defence have now been filed at the High Court.

