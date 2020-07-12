First lady Melania Trump posts video of herself wearing mask during visit to women’s center

“It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counseling & educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children. #BeBest,” Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told CNN that members of the very first lady’s staff also wore masks during the entirety of the visit to the women’s program. Trump delivered box meals made by the White House kitchen team to the staff and participants at Mary Elizabeth House. Last week, she also instructed produce and veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden, started by former first lady Michelle Obama, be sent there as well.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges every one to wear a “cloth face cover when they have to go out in public,” noting that masks are critical in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain since the coronavirus can spread between asymptomatic people and through respiratory droplets in the air.