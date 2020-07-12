First lady Melania Trump posts video of herself wearing mask during visit to women’s center

“It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counseling & educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children. #BeBest,” Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told CNN that members of the very first lady’s staff also wore masks during the entirety of the visit to the women’s program. Trump delivered box meals made by the White House kitchen team to the staff and participants at Mary Elizabeth House. Last week, she also instructed produce and veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden, started by former first lady Michelle Obama, be sent there as well.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges every one to wear a “cloth face cover when they have to go out in public,” noting that masks are critical in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain since the coronavirus can spread between asymptomatic people and through respiratory droplets in the air.

But mask-wearing and social distancing directions have sometimes divided the East and West wings amid the broader cultural battle over whether to wear a face mask.
President Donald Trump wore a mask for the first time publicly when he made a visit Saturday to wounded veterans at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland.
CNN previously reported that Trump’s agreement to don a mask in public was the result of heavy “pleading” by aides, who urged the President to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit.

