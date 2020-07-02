First koala rescued from horror bushfire, dies eight months after suffering awful burns – Armenian News

A courageous koala who turned the face of the bushfire disaster has died from horror burns he suffered in a blaze eight months in the past, the Daily Mail studies.

Paul was rescued from a bushfire close to Port Macquarie late final yr, however succumbed to his devastating accidents final weekend.

‘It is with a heavy coronary heart that I let Paul handed away on Sunday 28th June,’ Port Macquarie Koala Hospital stated.

Paul was the primary koala rescued within the devastating bush fires in Port Macquarie in November final yr.

“He was brought to the Koala Hospital as a badly burnt, traumatised little koala,” the hospital stated.

