First koala rescued from horror bushfire, dies eight months after suffering awful burns – Armenian News

A courageous koala who turned the face of the bushfire disaster has died from horror burns he suffered in a blaze eight months in the past, the Daily Mail studies.

Paul was rescued from a bushfire close to Port Macquarie late final yr, however succumbed to his devastating accidents final weekend.

‘It is with a heavy coronary heart that I let Paul handed away on Sunday 28th June,’ Port Macquarie Koala Hospital stated.

Paul was the primary koala rescued within the devastating bush fires in Port Macquarie in November final yr.

“He was brought to the Koala Hospital as a badly burnt, traumatised little koala,” the hospital stated. 

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital said some wild koalas struggle to cope and return to peak health after a huge injury (pictured, Paul after his rescue)Paul (pictured) as the first koala rescued in the devastating bush fires in Port Macquarie in NovemberThe 2019/20 bushfire season is estimated to have killed about 5,000 koalas in NSW alone (pictured, the Bilpin fire raging on December 19 2019)



