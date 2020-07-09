First iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public betas are now available

Today Apple has made the first public beta builds for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 available through its beta program enrollment process. If you’re interested in running the upcoming OS versions on your smartphone or tablet, head up to the Apple Beta website to enroll your device and then have the first (and subsequent) betas through computer software updates.

So far, before these public betas went out, we’ve had two developer betas out, one which was released just after the two OS versions got official at WwDC, and the second that got out yesterday.

As usual with early beta builds, it isn’t advised to operate these in your only device. Bugs can happen, things might be broken, crashes aren’t unlikely, all that jazz.

Make sure you read our announcement posts to acquire a rundown of what’s new in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. We likewise have a list of interesting additions, and a hot accept iOS 14.