First images of Samsung’s 5G Galaxy Z Flip leak via Chinese regulator

Images of Samsung’s unannounced 5G foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, have appeared online, as a result of a listing from China’s TENAA certification center. MySmartPrice reports that the listing initially went live without the images attached, confirming some key specs for the device, but new photos have unmasked its design. From the images, it looks like the phone will undoubtedly be almost identical to its LTE variant, barring a fresh matte silver color scheme. The unannounced phone was also recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission.

According to MySmartPrice, the specs listed by the TENAA declare that the phone gets a small spec bump and you will be powered with a Snapdragon 865 Plus as opposed to the Snapdragon 855 Plus we saw on the LTE model. There’s still 8GB of RAM, but the batteries are listed with capacities of 2,500mAh and 704mAh, set alongside the total capacity of 3,300mAh the telephone had previously.

There could also be a little change manufactured in the camera department, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 10- rather than 12-megapixel ultrawide, MySmartPrice notes. Otherwise, we’re taking a look at a more or less identical device.

There’s no information in the listing about once the phone could possibly be announced or released. But the appearance of both the TENAA and FCC certifications suggest an official announcement can’t be too far away.