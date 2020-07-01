First Honor 30 Lite ad already out, boasts about 90Hz screen, 5G and 48 MP camera

The Honor 30 Lite (aka Youth) will be officially unveiled tomorrow, today you can watch the first ad for it. It starts off with a bang – 90Hz refresh rate for the screen and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

We’ve seen the specs in previous leaks, this video confirms the highlights. Including the triple camera on the back with a 48MP main sensor, joined by 8MP and 2MP modules, likely ultrawide cam and depth sensor).

The Honor 30 Lite will be a 5G phone thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. It can be configured with 4GB to 8GB of RAM and 64GB to 256GB storage.

The ad doesn’t go into details like price and launch markets, that we will find out tomorrow. And as you can see in the poster for the video above, the event will start at 14:30 local time in China.