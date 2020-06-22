First group of Russian doctors arrives in Armenia – Panorama

The first group of Russian doctors arrived in Armenia with a Moscow-Yerevan charter flight on Sunday to aid with the coronavirus response, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Around 50 Russian medics have taken care of immediately a call from the Armenian health authorities. The Russian doctors will arrive in Armenia in split groups, in line with the agreed schedule.

Armenia expects to welcome the next team in early July.

Medical supplies and personal protective equipment, donated to the Ministry of Health, have already been delivered to Armenia by the exact same flight.

The ministry extends gratitude to the VIVA Charitable Foundation and an associate of the foundation’s board of trustees, Doctor of Medicine Georgi Melkonyan for the donation.