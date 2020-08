First-grader starts foundation to help feed the homeless in downtown St. Louis

KIRKWOOD, MO – Paris Williams is only 6-years-old and already on a mission to save the world. She is starting with the homeless in St. Louis through her very own nonprofit organization called Paris Cares Foundation.

Her inspiration for such acts of kindness? The children’s book “One Boy’s Magic” by Cari Chadwick Deal.

“She was reading books at school about giving and she came home one day, and she was like, ‘I want to give back to the homeless. What can we do to help the homeless?’” said her mother Alicia Marshall. “We kind of brainstormed some ideas and we came up making care packages.”

Paris and her parents have delivered over 500 care packages filled with food, drinks, and other essential items to the homeless downtown through non-contact drop-off. Her parents helped gather the goods, but Paris took it upon herself to fill each package and put a personal note or drawing on each of the bags she calls Paris Care Packages.

She may just be entering the first grade, but this little girl is full of big dreams. On top of feeding the homeless, she has donated at least 250 meals to essential workers in the area and plans to do more. She would like to hold a hot-food drive for the homeless this Thanksgiving and raise money to buy toys for children in need this…