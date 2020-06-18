First glimpse at future of eating out in UK in greenhouses

Greenhouse-style dining pods could become the public dining rooms of the future after having a rural pub installed them in its grounds to facilitate socially-distanced dining.

The Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston, Lancashire, said it had taken inspiration from Mediamatic in Amsterdam, which launched ‘quarantine greenhouses’ last month.

The country inn said the development was ‘ideal for the more vulnerable guests’ and each of the glass houses will have room for four diners when it reopens.

It comes as Westminster City Council unveiled plans to widen walkways for more outdoor dining in London’s West End by implementing temporary road closures.

The hospitality industry is poised for a potential reopening on July 4, although restaurants and hotels are still awaiting clear directions from the Government.

Despite this, many companies are beginning to think how they are able to safely operate once they are allowed to open their doors again.

The industry is also hoping to view a reduction in the current two metre distancing measure, which can be double that recommended by the World Health Organisation.

A Cartford Inn spokesman said: ‘Inspired by Amsterdam. What I originally thought was hideous, I will be now looking towards opening them soon. Not in situ yet, but ideal for the more susceptible guests. We will be taking bookings soon.’

Tourism body Visit Lancashire praised the move, saying The Cartford Arms was ‘making the very best of a poor situation’.

Mediamatic has erected five separated dining pods and believes they are often the future of dining out. The glass structures are close to the canalside, lit only by candlelight.

What will the pubs of the post-lockdown era in Britain look like? Here is an outline of what Wetherspoon pub customers will experience post-lockdown: The pubs will use one entrance with a separate exit door where possible. Customer entry and exit will soon be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers. Door security will monitor the numbers entering and leaving to prevent overcrowding;

All of its pubs may have screens at the tills and there will also be screens to create seating areas where it is not possible to separate the tables by two metres;

Wetherspoon will provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear – however it is not mandatory for them to use them unless the Government says so. They will also have their temperatures taken on arrival because of their shifts.

Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they’ll certainly be delivered to the table on a tray and positioned on the dining table using the base of the glass.

Each pub will have at least ten or more hand santiser stations and clients should utilize them on arrival and multiple times throughout their visit. One member of staff will soon be dedicated to sanitising surfaces;

The drinks menu will stay the same – but food will be pared back and items ought to be ordered via the official JD Wetherspoon app if possible. But tills will soon be open and take cash; The pubs will provide sachets (ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper etc), as opposed to their usual condiment bottles;

Workers must pay all drinks holding the beds base of the glass when ordered by the app they will be brought to the dining table on a tray and placed on the table utilising the base of the glass.

Named Serres Séparées, meaning ‘separate room’ in French, the restaurant hopes that the greenhouses will allow clients to eat safely and securely while abiding with social distancing rules.

It is currently testing them out, and plans to open them with a fully plant-based menu when granted permission. Waiters move across dishes from the safe distance, and the restaurant is only going to allow people dining together who live in the exact same house.

Earlier this month Greene King announced a brand new ‘safe socialising’ layout to its 1,700 pubs as preparations ratchet as much as serve clients from July 4.

The UK pub giant said it has invested £15million into pub safety, including protective measures for staff and customers such as for example Perspex screens and visors.

Tables will soon be spaced out in line with any government guidelines and customers will be encouraged to pre-book a table as opposed to stand at the bar, it said.

Customers will pay utilizing a new app as Greene King pubs make a full transition towards ‘card only’ tills, a spokesman explained.

People will even really need to get used to using new door handles which require the use of elbows to open, in a push to make the pubs ‘hygiene friendly’.

Meanwhile the bosses of 50 breweries and pub chains wrote to Boris Johnson last night to demand that he confirm by tomorrow exactly when pubs can reopen.

They said the sector had reached ‘crisis point’ and a date was needed so pubs may be made ready and brewers can brew fresh beer for them.

Without this certainty by the conclusion of this week, they do say many organizations will be forced to spend less to ensure their survival – potentially resulting in hundreds of thousands of job losses and pub closures.

The warning originates from firms who collectively brew 90 percent of the beer in Britain and own 20,000 of its pubs.

Emma McClarkin, leader of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ‘Britain’s 47,000 pubs and 2,000 brewers have reached a crucial moment and need a definitive date on when pubs can reopen.

‘Our sector is burning through £100million monthly just wanting to survive without any cash coming in.

‘Without a confirmed date, our sector is going to need to make some big decisions this week on furloughed staff when reopening is feasible, with a further wave of redundancies likely. Hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost.

‘Our message to the Prime Minister is clear: stop keeping our sector in limbo. Give us the clear date we truly need for reopening.’

Kevin Georgel of St Austell Brewery, said: ‘On average we need three weeks to brew cask ale and distribute it. Lager production takes even longer. With pubs potentially opening in less than three weeks, we’ve had no choice but to start brewing in preparation.

‘If pubs aren’t allowed to open on July 4 this is a huge and wasted cost to us, during a time that we are fighting for survival.’

Ralph Findlay of Marston’s, said: ‘This week, I have to decide whether we bring staff straight back from furlough and invest in the brand new safety protocols our pubs will require.

‘Without a sudden and definitive confirmation from the Government on timing, I can’t afford to bring our staff back again to work. We need the Government to commit to opening on July 4 – now.’

London’s new open-air party zone: Covent Garden, Soho, Mayfair and Marylebone will soon be transformed in to an outdoor dining district come july 1st to prevent hundreds of pubs, restaurants and bars going bust

London’s West End is set to be transformed into a ‘continental-style’ outdoor dining district come july 1st to prevent hundreds of pubs, restaurants and bars from going bust.

Areas most popular with tourists – including Covent Garden, Soho, Mayfair and Marylebone – are those types of targeted in the ambitious plans, that will include extensive temporary road closures.

Venues will soon be given permission to put tables and chairs outside on the pavement and even in the road from July 4, which is the date the federal government has given for the hospitality sector to reopen.

Several key routes, including Oxford Street, Dean Street and Old Compton Street in Soho will soon be closed to traffic altogether for part of the afternoon to allow for proper social distancing.

The closures will be from 11am to 11pm in Covent Garden and 5pm to 11pm in Soho during the week and then from midday to 11pm on Saturdays.

The new normal for Westminster businesses Here is really a summary of what the council is planning: Timed road closures in certain streets and wider walkways to create space needed for restaurants, cafes and pubs to place tables and chairs outside

Allowing more tables and chairs, including where roads remain open as long as sufficient space exists on the pavement

Asking businesses to use for a licence variation to serve alcohol for customers seated in another area

Businesses are asked to consolidate deliveries and freight, with delivery hubs identified where safe loading and unloading can take place

Council allows toilet facilities to be utilized inside licensed premises and does not intend to provide additional facilities at this stage

Additional marshalling could happen in areas that commence to open up to make sure people stay within social distancing guidance

Landowners and businesses should put in place measures to allow continued access for emergency services

Westminster Council officials hope the plans will enable a lot more than 3,700 licensed premises to reopen next month, with landlords permitted to apply for a ‘temporary events notice’ to enable them to put chairs outside.

A relaxation of planning laws will also allow pubs to convert car parks and rooftops in to drinking areas. Outdoor weddings will be permitted in gazebos as long as at least two sides are open, however, not in enclosed marquees.

The news will be a boost to restaurant owners including David Moore, who owns the Michelin-starred Pied à Terre on Charlotte Street. He told the Evening Standard: ‘It looks like they truly are doing something positive.

‘Of course Westminster have the right to improve anything and we’ll observe how closely that is policed while they do frequently police things strictly. It’s a welcome move for folks who can move their dining outside.’

It is unclear whether guests will soon be allowed to smoke while sitting outside.

On the idea of drinkers being permitted to stand up, a council spokesman said: ‘We are not proposing to ban vertical drinking. Where a licence already allows for clients to stand outside drinking, this will nevertheless be permitted and can not change, as long as social distancing rules can be maintained.

‘However, we are supporting the hospitality industry with plans for additional tables and chairs for such establishments in dozens of streets. This will be possible through closing roads and extending walkways on a temporary basis.

‘What we are perhaps not proposing is any extension into these temporary areas for vertical, standing up, drinking. Where tables and chairs take up the pavement and road pace there will be insufficient room for vertical drinking as well without jeopardising social distancing rules.’

Council leader Rachael Robathan said: ‘The hospitality sector is paramount to Westminster’s economy with more than 3,000 bars and restaurants.

A worker places a sign on a street in Westminster reminding individuals to maintain two metres for social distancing

A woman adjusts a window display at a cafe in Westminster which can be soon likely to open with restrictions next month

‘They, and our a number of other attractions, would be the reason people fly thousands of miles to enjoy the West End. So we have been doing what we can to guide our hospitality business through the vital summer months and into the autumn.

‘The residents’ groups we have spoken to have been very supportive as they know this is a temporary measure for the benefit of all of Westminster.

‘The West End in particular is a unique worldwide draw, and I am confident we can give it and our other famous locations a continental sheen that visitors, residents and regulars alike will love.’

It comes after Boris Johnson and his top scientist yesterday evening gave the clearest signal yet that the two-metre rule will be ditched. Asked at the daily Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: ‘Watch this space.’

Westminster Council provided these suggestions for organizations enquiring about how exactly the tables and chairs licences will work

And Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, said the rule was not ‘absolute’ and there have been ways it may be changed.

He said the risk of catching coronavirus could be paid off by Britons sitting hand and hand rather than in person at work, or by improving ventilation inside. It suggests that if certain other safety measures are placed in place, the rule could be paid off to one or 1.5 metres as in other countries.

At the weekend Downing Street announced the creation of a panel to examine the two-metre rule. Economists were invited as well as boffins amid frustration that the Sage committee was not taking into consideration the impact of continued lockdown on jobs and organizations.

Downing Street has said the panel would report in time for July 4, the earliest date for the reopening of pubs and restaurants.

Restaurants and pubs will open their loos but marshalls will police customers’ use while they begin catering for al-fresco dining – amid requires public toilets to open

Britons visiting pubs or restaurants should be able to use the toilets inside if they reopen but will have to maintain social distancing, it was unveiled today.

Westminster Council said it may ‘see no reason why existing toilet facilities inside licensed premises cannot be used by customers’ when London’s West End reopens.

But organizations in the administrative centre, as well as further afield, will soon be expected to manage queues with marshals, who’ll police the utilization of indoor toilets to make sure social distancing measures are followed.

It comes amid requires public toilets to be reopened to greatly help the elderly, mothers with babies and sufferers of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) make contact with normality and visit shops.

A Westminster Council spokesman said: ‘The council has reviewed the government Covid guidance and may see no reason why existing toilet facilities inside licensed premises cannot be used by clients.

Pub chain Greene King revealed you will see new one-in-one-out red and green indicators at the entrances to the toilets so clients can flip the indicator with their elbow as they enter and exit, with toilets cleaned every 15 minutes

‘On this basis the council does not propose to provide additional facilities at this time, however, should the situation change then consideration could be given to the provision of additional temporary toilets for patrons.

‘In this circumstance additional temporary toilets could be provided but please be aware that there would be a cost for landowners, business improvement districts or businesses allow this to occur.

‘Additionally, businesses could be expected to provide marshalling of queues also to promote social distancing measures.’

Although shops opened this week, many people are believed to have stayed away because of fears over a lack of toilet facilities.

Alison Reid, leader of The IBS Network, said: ‘Our members have told us that unless public toilets reopen they’ll still be struggling to venture out.

‘Many people with IBS need urgent access to toilet facilities once they are far from their home.Anxiety plays a component in the situation and can trigger a flare-up and not once you know where the nearest toilet is will exacerbate this fear.’

Sarah Hollobone, of Crohn’s & Colitis UK, said the shortage of toilets were forcing potential customers with the conditions ‘further in to the shadows’ and heightening their isolation, despite their want to go out and shop.

Officials yesterday provided a blueprint for pubs, bars and restaurants to reopen with extra space for seating outside and temporary road closures to facilitate this.

Greene King announced a new ‘safe socialising’ layout to its 1,700 pubs as preparations ratchet up to serve customers from July 4.

On its toilet policy, it revealed you will see new one-in-one-out red and green indicators at the entrances to the toilets so clients can flip the indicator with their elbow as they enter and exit, with toilets cleaned every 15 minutes.

The council is not about to install additional temporary toilets, but will consider this if needed – and said it would give the cost to landowners or businesses.

Council bosses also said all public toilets are open and operating normally except for the Broadwick Street site in Soho, with entrance fees temporarily suspended.

They are planning to ensure people can access toilets easier, with additional staff deployed to monitor cleanliness standards and deter anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile the Government has urged councils to reopen public toilets.

With the easing of lockdown measures, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden was questioned at the Downing Street press conference about the risk that parks and streets could be converted into cesspits if public toilets are not open.

He said: ‘I know that the Secretary of State for MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) has set very clear guidance for local authorities they should be opening those toilets and I very much trust that.’

Despite non-essential shops being allowed to reopen and a possible boost for the hospitality and tourism sector from July 4, there might be problems for customers who wish to spend anything as not absolutely all public toilets are open.

It comes as some toilets in the Royal Parks are reopening.

A statement on the Royal Parks web site says: ‘A number of public toilets across our parks remain temporarily closed, but we have been now in a position to gradually reopen them with additional public safety measures in place.’

Risk assessments and whether social distancing measures may be maintained will soon be among some of the main element factors for councils deciding about making public toilets available, in line with the Local Government Association.

Birmingham City Council has said that public toilets in the town are not likely to open until July as contractors are awaiting a delivery of personal protective equipment.

Liverpool City Council said there will be a ‘limited number’ of public toilets located at train stations and at Liverpool One’s Information Centre, adding that the amount of people entering the toilets may also be limited.

The council also said the information centre toilets will soon be closed for short periods every hour for cleaning which will result in paid off capacity.

Public toilets are open in York complete with changes to the facilities including automatic flushes, automatic water and soap dispensers, replacing hand dryers with hand towels, and much more regular and increased cleaning.

Users will see clear guidance at the toilets such as social distancing floor stickers, suggestions about how to wash hands or use hand sanitiser, and instructions on not touching surfaces or handles, the council in York said.

The MHCLG has said that while decisions to reopen public toilets are for councils, it encourages them to open ‘wherever possible’.

Separately, Mr Dowden warned the reopening of the British tourism industry could be delayed beyond July 4.

Hotels, campsites and guesthouses have been taking bookings right away of the following month after Boris Johnson’s ‘road map’ for exiting lockdown indicated that the tourism ban could end then.

But with the deadline scarcely a week or two away, Oliver Dowden yesterday evening said it absolutely was still prematurily . to say whether Britain’s beleaguered tourist organizations would finally be able to open their doors.

Officials also warned that there may be a ‘phased return’, with relatively low-risk accommodation like campsites, caravan parks and self-catering flats and cottages allowed to reopen before hotels and bed and breakfasts, which make greater use of shared facilities.

Ministers are expected to produce a final decision a few weeks on whether to give the green light for the domestic tourist industry and the wider hospitality sector to reopen on July 4.