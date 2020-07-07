First free programs in the healthcare sphere are being brought to life in Artsakh – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened on Tuesday a session with the participation of healthcare minister and advisors to the President on healthcare and social points.

As the Information division at the President’s Office reported, the Head of the State famous that in conformity together with his pre-election promise to have a free healthcare, the first native programs are being brought to life. On the President’s instruction, the medical bills of greater than 100 infertile {couples} who utilized to the Ministry of Healthcare will probably be absolutely funded by the state, step-by-step.

According to President Harutyunyan, beneficiaries of the subsequent healthcare program will probably be all the individuals of the Artsakh Liberation Struggle and the Great Patriotic War. It will allow the representatives of those social teams, in case of getting a heart problems, to use all forms of therapy providers, together with open and closed coronary heart surgical procedures, free of cost in Artsakh and Armenia medical establishments. The President additionally famous that ranging from the following yr the total healthcare system will probably be free of cost and anybody could have a possibility to benefit from these programs.

The re-gear actions of the new Mother and Child Health Center of Stepanakert have been additionally touched upon at the discussions. Arayik Harutyunyan famous that by the finish of the yr the needed gear will probably be bought with state and charitable means, and instructed the officers of the sphere to take sensible steps in that path.