First families pay tribute after ex-White House butler dies from Covid-19 | US news

Tributes from former first families have rolled in after the loss of life from Covid-19 of Wilson Jerman, a former White House butler who was a fixture in Washington below 11 presidents.

Jerman, who was 91, began working as a cleaner below Dwight Eisenhower and retired as an elevator operator in the course of the presidency of Barack Obama.

“With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a home for decades of first families, including ours,” said Michelle Obama. “His service to others his willingness to go above and beyond for the country he loved and all those whose lives he touched is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit.”

Jerman turned a White House butler below John Kennedy, a job that JFK’s spouse, Jackie, was instrumental in touchdown for him, his oldest granddaughter, Jamila Garrett, advised the native Fox news channel in Washington.

“Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours,” wrote Hillary Clinton. “Our warmest condolences to his loved ones.”

George W Bush and first girl Laura Bush stated Jerman was a stunning man. “He was the first person we saw in the morning when we left the residence and the last person we saw each night when we returned,” the Bushes stated in an announcement to NBC News.

Desiree Barnes, who labored within the Obama administration, stated Jerman handled the employees kindly. She recalled that when she labored as an intern he would get her a meal if she had not eaten and that he even known as her throughout a very tough snowstorm to verify she was OK.

“It did not matter political party, he was there to serve,” Barnes stated. “He had been there on some of the hardest days for a lot of presidents … Imagine being there when President Kennedy was assassinated and having to receive the first lady at the time. So he was a really empathetic man. He just was a great listener.”