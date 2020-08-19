First Detailed Study Deepens The Mystery of Vast Stone Monuments in Saudi Arabia

In the north of the Arabian Peninsula, surrounding the Nefud Desert, archaeologists have actually just recently catalogued vast stone monuments going back 7,000 years. Shaped like long rectangular shapes, the ‘mustatil‘ structures are a mystery – however brand-new proof recommends they were potentially utilized for routine or social functions.

Mustatils are among the earliest kinds of massive stone structures, preceding the Giza pyramids by thousands of years. Hundreds of these structures have actually been determined, and archaeologists think they are in some way associated with increasing territoriality as the once-lush area paved the way to dry desert.

The first detailed study of mustatils was launched in 2017, allowed through satellite photography, which exposed the scale and number of these enigmatic structures in the desert lava field of Harrat Khaybar in Saudi Arabia.

Named ‘gates’ since of their look from the air, they were described as “two short, thick lines of heaped stones, roughly parallel, linked by two or more much longer and thinner walls.”

(Groucutt et al., The Holocene, 2020)

Now, a group of archaeologists led by Huw Groucutt of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Germany has actually performed comparable research study. Studying satellite images of the southern edge of the Nefud Desert, they determined 104 brand-new mustatils. Then …