First clinical trial results from Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine published in The Lancet medical journal

Customers using face masks gather their orders as chairs and tables are stacked together as part of social distancing efforts inside a coffee shop in Seoul, on August 31. Ed Jones/ AFP by means of Getty Images

South Korea is extending its rigorous social distancing procedures for the higher Seoul Metropolitan location for another week till September 13, the nation’s Health Minister Park Neung- hoo stated in a rundown today.

“The government feels it’s necessary to extend these measures until the new daily numbers visibly drop so that our epidemiological investigation and medical system capacity can handle the situation,” Park discussed.

The existing constraints was because of end this Sunday.

All kindergartens and schools other than some high school classes in the higher Seoul Metropolitan location will continue to hold online classes for 2 more weeks till September 20, the Education Ministry’s Vice Minister Park Baek- beom stated in a different rundown.

All dining establishments and pastry shops will continue to stop consume-in services in between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. regional time, and fitness centers and indoor sporting centers will be closed for another week due to this choice.

The rest of South Korea, where level-two social distancing procedures are carried out, will keep the constraints for 2 more weeks from September 9 till September 20, Park stated. However, regional authorities can change the period of constraints.

What level-two social distancing methods: Indoor events are restricted to 50 individuals and outside …