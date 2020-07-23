First-class delivery! Heartwarming moment postman hopscotches up garden path as he delivers the mail

A postman was plainly taking pleasure in the bright weather condition today when he was captured on electronic camera hopscotching up a path to providemail

CCTV above Jessica Hamersteen’s entrance captured the postman gladly leaping up to their home in Caversham, Reading, on July 21.

The video game was chalked onto the path outside her house the eve by her niece Ren ée, 11, nephew Theo, 9, and spouse Herbert, 33.

The limestone rocks utilized to sketch the video game had actually been gathered by Herbert and the kids on their Sunday night walk.

In the video, the postman techniques the path outside the household’s house while listening to music.

He notifications the hopscotch path chalked onto the ground and starts to hop along it.

The postman finishes the course within seconds and delivers the mail without breaking his stride.

He then strolls off past their cars and truck in the driveway on the bright early morning.

Marketing specialist Jessica, stated: ‘My spouse wished to do something amusing and to see if any person would play it.

‘We had not actually seen this postman in the past, he’s not our normal postman.’

They attempted to lure the postman the next day and designed a ‘flooring is lava’ video game onto the path, however regrettably he didn’t return.

She included: ‘The kids have actually delighted in having fun with the chalks on the pavement outside.

‘We’re going to keep making video games and ideally the postman will return.’