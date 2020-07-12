First cases of coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome identified in children in South Carolina

The children are both under the age of 10, DHEC said in a news release Sunday. One is located in the Midlands region in central South Carolina. The other is in the Pee Dee region in the northeastern part of the state.

“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a news release. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus.”

“Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19 as well as additional health risks associated with it, which is why all of us must stop the virus by wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others,” Ball said. “These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.” Experts are still studying MIS-C and trying to determine why some children experience it while some do not. But two recent studies — both published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine — show MIS-C could cause serious symptoms and is potentially fatal. They showed that 80% of patients with MIS-C required treatment in intensive care. In one report, CDC researchers analyzed 186 cases from 26 states between March 15 and May 20. Patients were hospitalized for a median of a week and 20% required ventilation to help them breathe. Four patients, or 2%, died. The median age of patients was 8 yrs . old. Just 7% of patients were under per year old, most of the rest were between a year old and 14, and 16% were ages 15 to 20. The second report, by the New York State Department of Health, examined 99 children with suspected or confirmed MIS-C who were hospitalized between March 1 and May 20. In that study, the median hospital stay was six days.

CNN’s Maggie Fox and Michael Nedelman contributed to the report.

Source link