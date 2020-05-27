First case of novel coronavirus infection in cats confirmed in Russia – Panorama

The first case of a novel coronavirus infection in a home cat has been confirmed in Russia, a deputy head of Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Nikolai Vlasov, advised reporters on Tuesday, in keeping with TASS.

“As a result of a test and an additional probe to confirm it, a cat was diagnosed with COVID-19. The animal was placed in quarantine at its owner’s place,” he stated.

According to Vlasov, the proprietor of the 5-yr-previous feline introduced the animal for novel coronavirus testing after consulting with a vet. A PCR evaluation of swabs taken from the cat’s throat and nostril revealed the presence of novel coronavirus.

At current, Rosselkhoznadzor sees no want for taking extra measures in reference to the discovering.

“Right now, there are no grounds for taking measures against domestic or wild animals that might put their well-being or health at risk, or affect biodiversity,” he stated.