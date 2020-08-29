First case of coronavirus reinfection identified in US: Live news | News

Russia’s coronavirus cases exceeded 980,000 after the nation reported 4,829 brand-new cases in the last 24 hr.

The number of coronavirus cases in Latin America exceeded 7 million, as lawmakers in Argentina’s capital passed a law enabling family members to preserve a bedside vigil for clients passing away of COVID-19.

South Korea extended social-distancing guidelines in the capital, Seoul, in the middle of a triple-digit increase in cases, while India reported another record dive in everyday cases. New Delhi has actually reported the world’s greatest single-day caseload every day because August 7.

More than 24.56 million individuals around the globe have actually been detected with the coronavirus, and 16 million have actually recuperated, according toJohns Hopkins University More than 835,000 individuals have actually passed away.

Here are the most recent updates:

Saturday, August 29

06:50 GMT – Mexico records 5,824 brand-new coronavirus cases

Mexico’s health ministry reported 5,824 brand-new verified cases of coronavirus infections and 552 extra casualties, bringing the overall in the nation to 585,738 cases and 63,146 deaths.

The federal government has stated the genuine number of contaminated individuals is most likely substantially greater than the verified cases.

05:50 GMT – Malaysia extends restriction on foreign travelers

Malaysia has actually extended its pandemic motion constraints consisting of a restriction on foreign travelers till completion of the year.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stated in a.