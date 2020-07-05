First black Miss Universe GB… now Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers becomes a Cabinet Minister in Anguilla

She made history because the first black Miss Universe Great Britain, a sparkling crown on an impressive CV that also boasts a career as a barrister and Commonwealth Games athlete.

Now Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers has topped it all by becoming a government minister on the Caribbean island of Anguilla – and she’s still only 27.

She joined the us government after a stunning election victory in which she defeated Victor Banks, the 72-year-old premier of the British overseas territory. He had held a seat on the assembly for more than 40 years.

It is another stunning achievement for a young woman who grew up on a humble farm on the island.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday yesterday evening, she said that she was ‘drunk on sleeplessness’ from lengthy celebrations after a campaign in which her opponents tried to dismiss her as simply a pretty face.

‘It’s just lazy prejudice,’ she said. ‘It was absolutely there through the campaign. There was a feeling that I’m perhaps not prepared, that because of my past in Miss Universe, I couldn’t qualify being an opponent. But it was actually becoming Miss Universe GB, rather than a barrister, that stirred me to simply take a more energetic interest in social development.

‘Many people see beauty pageants as the antithesis of feminism, but I used my role to highlight female genital mutilation and acid attacks.’

As a teenager, she ran the 400m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi for Anguilla, then followed her father and aunts into law, travelling to England to study at Birmingham University.

While still a student, Ms Kentish-Rogers competed at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, finishing 11th in the heptathlon.

After finishing her degree, she came ultimately back to the Caribbean and became Miss Anguilla in 2017 before a 2nd spell in Birmingham to perform her legal qualifications. She was called to the Bar a year later. By the period, she had set her sights on the Miss Universe GB competition and won the title that same summer, going onto compete at the world wide final in Thailand.

The need for becoming the very first black woman to win the British crown passed her by initially, she said, but now she feels ‘privileged’ to be a role model.

‘When people tell me that I’ve been an illustration to their daughters, those messages floor me and make me determine what an honour it is to inspire the others by becoming the first black winner,’ she said.

After gaining an insight in to British politics while in Birmingham, Ms Kentish-Rogers and her Anguilla Progressive Movement – which won seven of the 11 seats in the election last Monday – say they would like to tackle corruption on the island to benefit its population of 15,000.

But in the short term, her job would be to help Anguilla grapple with a economic crisis caused by coronavirus. Although the island is now free from Covid-19, it really is still closed to tourists.

Ms Kentish-Rogers, who has been appointed minister for social development and education in the new cabinet, said she’ll always retain her fondness for Britain.

‘I enjoyed my time in the UK. I travelled a lot and made some good friends. It will will have a element of my heart. Birmingham is really my home. I love that city.’

And while she has achieved more in the past decade than many people manage in a entire life, she looks to a Briton for inspiration.

‘My hero has always been Jessica Ennis-Hill,’ she said of the Olympics star. She was this kind of accomplished heptathlete, but it’s her hard-work ethic that I admire most.’