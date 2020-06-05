First Armenian museum opens in Turkey – Panorama

Turkey’s first Armenian museum has opened at Vakifli, the only real remaining Armenian village in the Samandag district of the southern province of Hatay.

In the museum, completely different cultures are additionally offered in addition to the Armenian tradition, Hürriyet Daily News experiences.

Stating that they’ve been working for the institution of the Musa Dagh (Mountain) Museum for a very long time, Cem Capar, the chairman of the Vakifli Village Armenian Orthodox Church Foundation, stated, “This museum has traces not only from the Armenian culture but also from the culture of all the peoples living in Anatolia.”

Vakifli village is thought for being the one village of the dwindling group in the nation and nonetheless maintains Armenian life and tradition.

Stating that they’ve been working together with his journalist spouse, Lora Capar, to finish the cultural museum venture for a very long time, he stated the museum was established with the objects from the village’s locals.

“We could not make the opening because of the coronavirus outbreak. As we have now entered the normalization phase, we are now opening the museum to visitors. We will make our official opening in the coming days,” he stated.

Local garments, historic gadgets and jewellery are exhibited on the Musa Dagh Armenian Museum and pictures of traditions are printed on screens.