Clint Sawchuk remembers going to bed with a loaded shotgun beside him, and the fear that descended on his small Canadian town.

Curtis Broughton remembers the smiles and joy Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and American girlfriend Chynna Deese exuded during their chance meeting on a highway.

Broughton also recalls the horror he felt when news reports described how the couple were shot dead hours later and their bodies left in a ditch.

July 15 marks the very first anniversary of the senseless murders of Fowler and Deese.

The love-struck couple was on a road trip adventure across Canada when their blue 1986 Chevrolet van broke down on an isolated section of the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia.

‘They were happy, smiling, beautiful people,’ said Broughton, who was one of the past people to see Fowler and Deese alive.

It was a warm afternoon on July 14 a year ago when Broughton, his wife Sandra and sons Lewis, 11, and Mason, six, were driving home from the week-long camping trip in the Yukon.

The area was isolated, cellular phone coverage patchy.

As the Broughtons headed south along the Alaska Highway near Liard River Hot Springs, they spotted the divided Chevy van.

Broughton, a mechanic, pulled over to provide help.

Fowler, the 23-year-old son of NSW Police chief inspector Stephen Fowler, was also handy under the bonnet and Broughton was impressed.

The van’s engine was flooded.

‘He explained precisely what he thought was wrong and it made sense to me,’ Broughton said.

‘They had lots of food and lots of water and were just going out and having lunch.’

The Broughtons continued home.

The next day Fowler and Deese, 24, from North Carolina, were found dead in the ditch near the van.

Police determined Kam McLeod, 18, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 19, who had quit their jobs at a Vancouver Island Walmart, were seeking notoriety and embarked on a murderous rampage.

They withstood the stranded Fowler and Deese and shot them multiple times with SKS semi-automatic rifles.

Four days later, and 460km from where Fowler and Deese were murdered, McLeod and Schmegelsky, seeking a brand new getaway car, came across 64-year-old University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck on the side of another highway.

BRITISH COLUMBIA BACKPACKER MURDERS: A TIMELINE July 15: At 7.19am, Royal Mounted Canadian Police are called to the side of the road on the Alaska Highway, in remote British Columbia. Police found the bodies of a new man and young woman about 20km south of the Liard Hot Springs, not definately not a beat-up blue minivan. July 16: Police publicly announce the two bodies were found dead quietly of Highway 97 but say ‘no further information is available’ July 17: Investigators ask anyone and also require seen, or have dashcam footage, between 4pm Sunday and 8am Monday in the future forward July 18: Detectives confirm the identities of the two dead as Lucas Fowler, 24, and Chynna Deese, 23 Some 470km away near Dease Lake, police discover an abandoned truck July 19: The body of Leonard Dyck is located two kilometres from the burned-out remains of the truck McLeod and Schmegelsky were travelling in July 21: Witness tells media of seeing a ‘bearded man’ having a ‘heated exchange’ with Fowler and Deese quietly of the highway July 22: Pictures emerge of Fowler and Deese’s minivan with a blown out back window Police issue urgent appeal for two men who have gone missing near Dease Lake, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 July 23: McLeod and Schmegelsky are named as suspects – an enormous search gets underway A grey Toyota RAV 4 being driven by the pair is spotted in northern Saskatchewan A burnt-out car is found nearby the town of Gillam, Manitoba. July 29: York Landing in Manitoba is thrown in to lockdown after two men were spotted foraging for food at a landfill July 31: Manhunt involving police, military, tracking dogs and drones has found no trace of two teenage murder suspects August 1: Police begin searching the province of Ontario, 2,000km from where the pair were last seen, after reports of a suspicious vehicle near Kapuskasing August 2: Police say the sighting of the pair in Ontario was not credible, as Lucas Fowler’s friends and family hold an emotional memorial for him in Sydney Police find several items directly for this suspects nearby the Nelson River after a battered rowboat washes ashore August 3: Ontario police reveal they received more than 30 tips in just eight hours, and say they truly are following through to every single one August 6: The search in the Nelson River is called off, and police block off the town of Sundance, which includes been abandoned since 1992, and once housed a murder suspect for three years August 7: Canadian Police announce that two male bodies thought to belong to McLeod and Schmegelsky were found in ‘dense bush’ by the Nelson River, five miles from where they abandoned the burning car

They shot Dyck dead, stole his Toyota RAV4, money and digital camera, set their own Dodge pick-up truck on fire and headed 3000km east to Gillam.

The teenagers recorded videos on Mr Dyck’s camera.

In one clip recovered by police, they described how they in the pipeline to hijack a boat and sail from Canada to Africa or Europe to elude authorities.

On July 23, the teenagers dumped the RAV4 on a gravel road outside Gillam, set it on fire and disappeared in to the wilderness.

‘Fear,’ said Gillam local Clint Sawchuk, describing the sensation in the city when the car was found.

‘Two kids found a town that 98 per cent of the time is extremely peaceful and all of a sudden all hell broke loose.’

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian military, including Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules and a CP-140 Aurora patrol plane built with infrared cameras and imaging radar, flooded the area.

Sawchuk slept with a shotgun to safeguard his family, and other residents also carried guns.

They avoided standing near windows in their homes for fear of being shot by the teenagers.

Sawchuk, who runs sightseeing company Nelson River Adventures, made the breakthrough when he was taking a group of tourists along the river.

He spotted a blue sleeping bag tangled in willows.

RCMP officers joined him because they searched the location.

The seek out McLeod and Schmegelsky spanned weeks and thousands of miles

Kam McLeod (left), 18, and Bryer Schmegelsky (right), 19, continued a murder rampage in northern British Columbia in July, first shooting dead Mr Fowler, 23, from Sydney, and Ms Deese, 24, from North Carolina

The teenage killers ended their lives after they became stranded in an area near a fast-moving river and thick bushland

The bodies of Schmegelsky and McLeod were found significantly less than a mile from the Nelson River (pictured) outside of Gillam

The teenagers ended their own lives in scrub near the river.

‘After the bodies were found I just cut all communication with it,’ Sawchuk said.

‘I did not watch the headlines. I was just glad it was over.’

A truck driver who regularly drives across the Alaska Highway where Fowler and Deese were murdered placed a cross at the site a year ago.

It has inspired a memorial featuring Australian flags, cards, painted rocks, crosses and other items.

The young couple met backpacking in Croatia and their adventurous spirit touched the Broughton family.

‘I did the same with my spouse long before we even considered getting married,’ Broughton said.

‘Two or 3 times we jumped in the truck and would be gone for two weeks or even a month.

‘We were about how old they are too. That’s all they certainly were doing. They were finding themselves.’