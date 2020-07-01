First adults-only casino resort in Las Vegas to boast a gigantic swimming pool ‘amphitheater’ with a big screen and 777 rooms – Armenian News

The first adults-only resort and casino is born to open in Las Vegas on October 28 – and pictures and renderings show the incredible features visitors over 21 years old can look forward to.

Called the Circa Resort and Casino, the 1.25million-square-foot 480ft-high property will boast the world’s biggest sportsbook (betting shop), a gigantic, jaw-dropping swimming pool with a big screen, and 777 rooms and suites in a 71-degree tapered tower, the Daily Mail reports.

The casino will undoubtedly be located on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas and promises to “pay homage to Las Vegas’ history” by “fusing vintage Vegas with modern luxuries and cutting-edge technology”.

The incredible fifth-floor rooftop pool area, which is referred to as a “pool amphitheater”, will operate 365 days a year and may have a 14-million-pixel, 134ft x 41ft screen presiding over it.

Guests will have a way to watch sports and televised events from six temperature-controlled pools on different levels and two spas, or book a private cabana.

There will undoubtedly be 337 lounge chairs, 30 cabanas and 38 daybeds and a capacity for up to 4,000 people.

Inside, the three-storey ‘stadium-style’ sportsbook will have a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen – more than every other in Las Vegas – which the resort says will undoubtedly be viewable through the duration of its two-storey casino and able to host up to 1,000 guests.

It will be operated by betting venture Circa Sports and the third floor will have a dedicated broadcast studio for Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN).

The casino it self will feature 1,350 slot machines and 49 dining table games.

The resort will also house the famous neon-kicking cowgirl sign, Vegas Vickie, in its lobby.

The sign first appeared in downtown Las Vegas in 1980 and the resort says her return should come after a ‘much-needed makeover’.

There will also be a few on-site restaurants, including delicatessen fare from Saginaw’s Delicatessen by Paul Saginaw.